Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box

Is that not a penalty?
Football news Today, 13:49
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The clash between Arsenal and Newcastle was marked by several highly contentious moments.

In the first half, the Gunners demanded a penalty against Newcastle after an incident involving Pope and Djokeres. The referee initially pointed to the spot but later reversed his decision.

Arsenal equalized in the 84th minute, and just moments later, it was Newcastle's players who were calling for a penalty. Anthony Elanga unleashed a shot from inside the box, and Gabriel, sliding in, blocked the ball's path to goal with his hand.

The referee decided not to award the spot-kick, ruling that the defender was too close to the Magpies' forward at the moment of contact.

In the end, it was Gabriel's stoppage-time goal that secured a dramatic comeback win for Arsenal.

