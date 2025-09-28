RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review

Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review

The referee overturned his initial decision
Football news Today, 12:04
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Photo: x.com/NUFC

Newcastle are hosting Arsenal in the sixth round of the English Premier League.

The Gunners had several promising chances to break the deadlock early on, but Nick Pope was flawless between the posts. In the 13th minute, a highly controversial episode unfolded, leaving Arsenal players in disbelief.

Gyokeres broke through one-on-one with the keeper following a clumsy back pass from the Magpies’ defender and went to ground after a collision with the goalkeeper. The referee immediately pointed to the spot, but subsequently changed his decision after consulting the video replay.

The freeze-frame clearly shows the Swedish striker losing his balance as he tried to nudge the ball forward before colliding with the keeper. On the video replay, the referee spotted Pope getting a touch on the ball, which led to the penalty being overturned. The controversial call drew a wry smile from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who responded with a round of sarcastic applause.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Arsenal open talks over Kenan Yildiz transfer Transfer news Today, 03:32 Arsenal open talks over Kenan Yildiz transfer
"That's what I'm counting on." Arteta comments on rumors of Saliba's contract extension Football news 26 sep 2025, 08:38 "That's what I'm counting on." Arteta comments on rumors of Saliba's contract extension
Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies at 21 Football news 25 sep 2025, 16:34 RIP. Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies at 21
No move to Real: William Saliba close to signing a new long-term deal with Arsenal Football news 25 sep 2025, 06:08 No move to Real: William Saliba close to signing a new long-term deal with Arsenal
Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City Football news 24 sep 2025, 14:40 Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City
Kai Havertz. Football news 24 sep 2025, 05:37 "It's a matter of months": Arteta delivers concerning update on Havertz's recovery
Related Tournament News
"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim Football news Today, 13:18 "I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news Today, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news Today, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club
Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 13:40 Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City Football news Yesterday, 12:06 Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores