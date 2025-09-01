Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face

A distasteful act from the player.

In the Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat to the Seattle Sounders, but the post-match drama stole the headlines with an ugly incident involving Suárez.

Details: After the final whistle, the Uruguayan striker spat at a Seattle Sounders staff member. On top of that, Sergio Busquets struck one of the opposing players in the face, which sparked a full-blown brawl.

Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle staff member after the final whistle in the Leagues Cup Final 👀



🎥: @MLS pic.twitter.com/gCMLdbwDlC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2025

A huge fight broke out after the Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders 😱 pic.twitter.com/7qc31GKnW4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2025

Inter Miami once again misses out on silverware. Messi’s side will play their next match only on September 14 against Charlotte. Up next for Inter is the final stretch of the MLS regular season.

Reminder: Busquets rules out a return to Barcelona amid uncertainty about his future.