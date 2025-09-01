Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sparks were flying.
In the Leagues Cup final, the Seattle Sounders thrashed Inter Miami 3-0. But even after the final whistle, tensions refused to die down.

Details: Immediately after the game ended, players from both teams got into a scuffle. At one point, Busquets struck an opponent, triggering a full-blown brawl.

The players pushed and shoved for quite a while, and separating them proved extremely difficult. However, the incident had no impact on the final result.

Inter Miami once again missed out on a trophy. Messi's team will play their next match only on September 14, facing Charlotte. The regular MLS season finale is just ahead for Inter Miami.

Reminder: Busquets rules out a return to Barcelona amid uncertainty over his future.

