Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match

Sparks were flying.

In the Leagues Cup final, the Seattle Sounders thrashed Inter Miami 3-0. But even after the final whistle, tensions refused to die down.

Details: Immediately after the game ended, players from both teams got into a scuffle. At one point, Busquets struck an opponent, triggering a full-blown brawl.

The players pushed and shoved for quite a while, and separating them proved extremely difficult. However, the incident had no impact on the final result.

A huge fight broke out after the Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders 😱 pic.twitter.com/7qc31GKnW4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2025

Inter Miami once again missed out on a trophy. Messi's team will play their next match only on September 14, facing Charlotte. The regular MLS season finale is just ahead for Inter Miami.

Reminder: Busquets rules out a return to Barcelona amid uncertainty over his future.