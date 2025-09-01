Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match
Sparks were flying.
In the Leagues Cup final, the Seattle Sounders thrashed Inter Miami 3-0. But even after the final whistle, tensions refused to die down.
Details: Immediately after the game ended, players from both teams got into a scuffle. At one point, Busquets struck an opponent, triggering a full-blown brawl.
The players pushed and shoved for quite a while, and separating them proved extremely difficult. However, the incident had no impact on the final result.
Inter Miami once again missed out on a trophy. Messi's team will play their next match only on September 14, facing Charlotte. The regular MLS season finale is just ahead for Inter Miami.
