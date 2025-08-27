Busquets rules out Barcelona return amid future uncertainty

The contract of experienced Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets with Inter Miami runs until the end of 2025, sparking speculation about the former Barcelona player's future. Some suggested that the midfielder could make a return to Camp Nou, but Busquets himself remains skeptical about such a prospect.

Details: Responding to a question about a possible return to Europe, the midfielder emphasized that this chapter is already closed for him after his move to the Miami side.

Quote: "When I left Barcelona, I knew I wouldn't return either to Spain or to Europe. My age is already a factor. I am much closer to the end of my career than to its continuation," Busquets stated.

Reminder: Busquets joined Inter in the summer of 2023 and has played 98 matches for the Miami club. During this time, he has scored one goal and provided 14 assists, while picking up 17 yellow cards.