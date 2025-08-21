Will he play in pink boots? Messi shows off his gifted Adidas Predator 25 Beckham boots

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been gifted a pair of the new Adidas Predator 25 Beckham boots in pink by his club boss, David Beckham. The Argentine shared the news on his Instagram Stories.

Messi posted a photo flaunting three pairs of brand-new boots straight out of the box. The boots feature a stylish pink design with bold black and white accents.

It's worth noting that these pink boots are a nod to David Beckham's playing days, as he first sported pink Adidas Predators back in 2011 to celebrate the birth of his daughter Harper.