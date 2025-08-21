RU RU ES ES FR FR
Will he play in pink boots? Messi shows off his gifted Adidas Predator 25 Beckham boots

Looking stylish
Lifestyle Today, 04:43
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Leo Messi at Inter Miami training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been gifted a pair of the new Adidas Predator 25 Beckham boots in pink by his club boss, David Beckham. The Argentine shared the news on his Instagram Stories.

Messi posted a photo flaunting three pairs of brand-new boots straight out of the box. The boots feature a stylish pink design with bold black and white accents.

It's worth noting that these pink boots are a nod to David Beckham's playing days, as he first sported pink Adidas Predators back in 2011 to celebrate the birth of his daughter Harper.

"When it came to designing this boot, I knew straight away it had to be pink. The pink design isn’t just a colour choice, it’s a statement - it’s having the confidence to stand out from the crowd. This boot, and the sneaker, inspired by my love of Miami, bring together performance, style and my personal taste and I’m excited for it to finally be released," Beckham said.

