RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals

Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals

One step closer to the title.
Football news Today, 01:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals Getty Images

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the Leagues Cup quarterfinal match was held, where Inter Miami faced UANL Tigres.

In the first half, the Herons dominated possession and created several chances to break the deadlock. One of those opportunities paid off: Luis Suárez converted a penalty to put Inter ahead.

After the break, UANL Tigres leveled the score midway through the second half. In the 67th minute, Ángel Correa restored parity. However, late in the match, Miami was awarded another penalty, which Suárez confidently converted.

Inter Miami overcame their Mexican opponents with a 2-1 victory. The Herons advance to the Leagues Cup semifinals, where they will face Orlando City.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Inter Miami Push to Sign 19-Year-Old Newell’s Prospect Mateo Silvetti Football news Yesterday, 18:20 Inter Miami Push to Sign 19-Year-Old Newell’s Prospect Mateo Silvetti
Messi’s Status in Doubt as Inter Miami Face Tigres in Leagues Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi’s Status in Doubt as Inter Miami Face Tigres in Leagues Cup
Mascherano Raises Concerns About Messi and Calls Out Cremaschi Football news 18 aug 2025, 16:00 Mascherano Raises Concerns About Messi and Calls Out Cremaschi
Unique achievement. Lionel Messi sets an incredible record Football news 17 aug 2025, 16:00 Unique achievement. Lionel Messi sets an incredible record
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal Video 17 aug 2025, 02:31 Messi scores again! The Argentine is unstoppable (VIDEO)
Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy Football news 15 aug 2025, 16:55 Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy
Related Tournament News
Leagues Cup 2025: Quarterfinal Matchups Set as MLS and Liga MX Clash Football news 08 aug 2025, 22:35 Leagues Cup 2025: Quarterfinal Matchups Set as MLS and Liga MX Clash
Chivas Still Winless in Leagues Cup, Remain Mexico’s Only Team Without a Victory Football news 07 aug 2025, 16:30 Chivas Still Winless in Leagues Cup, Remain Mexico’s Only Team Without a Victory
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores