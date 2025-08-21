Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the Leagues Cup quarterfinal match was held, where Inter Miami faced UANL Tigres.

In the first half, the Herons dominated possession and created several chances to break the deadlock. One of those opportunities paid off: Luis Suárez converted a penalty to put Inter ahead.

After the break, UANL Tigres leveled the score midway through the second half. In the 67th minute, Ángel Correa restored parity. However, late in the match, Miami was awarded another penalty, which Suárez confidently converted.

Inter Miami overcame their Mexican opponents with a 2-1 victory. The Herons advance to the Leagues Cup semifinals, where they will face Orlando City.