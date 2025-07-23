Cole Palmer relaxes in Ibiza amid rumors of breakup with girlfriend

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is continuing his well-deserved break after a triumphant end to last season. The footballer found himself in the spotlight on the world-famous party island of Ibiza, reports the Daily Mail.

Palmer was spotted at the Ocean Beach Club, where he posed for photos with club founder Tony Truman and his daughter Kiki.

Cole Palmer at Ibiza today. pic.twitter.com/rN9BVHV9ZM — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) July 22, 2025

It's worth noting that Ocean Beach Club rolled out the red carpet for the Chelsea player. Palmer was greeted by a spectacular performance from dancers holding up signs that spelled out “CHAMPION.”

Cole Palmer parties in Ibiza just days after he and girlfriend Connie Grace unfollowed each other on social media 🤔☀️ pic.twitter.com/Ipsa2cxH5y — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 23, 2025

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Cole. He clinched the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, earning Man of the Match honors in the final against PSG. Off the pitch, he reportedly parted ways with his long-time girlfriend Connie Grace, with both unfollowing each other on Instagram.

For the record, Chelsea's pre-season preparations kick off with a friendly against Bayer on August 8.