Cole Palmer's alleged ex-girlfriend denies rumors she proposed to him

Connie Grace, rumored to be the former girlfriend of Chelsea star Cole Palmer, has addressed speculation claiming their breakup was triggered by Grace pressuring Palmer into marriage. She posted her response on her Instagram story.

Rumors about Palmer and Grace's split began circulating after it was discovered that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Following this revelation, reports emerged suggesting the breakup was linked to Grace allegedly trying to push Palmer toward a proposal. Some media outlets even framed the story as if Connie herself had proposed to her boyfriend.

Outraged by this twist, Grace decided to speak out. She wrote a single sentence on Instagram: "Don’t believe everything you read online. The lies that people post to get views/likes is so sad! … No I have never proposed a marriage lol."

She did not comment on the breakup rumors themselves. Cole Palmer has also remained silent about the situation.