Personal drama. Palmer unfollows his girlfriend Connie Grace on social media

Relationship turmoil for Chelsea's star man
Football news Today, 08:33
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has reportedly split from his girlfriend Connie Grace, according to Glam Set & Match, confirming a wave of rumors about troubles in their relationship. The footballer unfollowed her on social media and, according to some reports, even blocked her. Connie, in turn, removed Palmer’s sister from her followers list.

Earlier, Palmer admitted he was going through a difficult period both on and off the pitch. Connie recently traveled to the USA to support the forward during the Club World Cup matches, but she was barely spotted in the stands.

Despite his personal struggles, Palmer became the hero of the tournament—scoring a brace and providing an assist in the final against PSG, securing the title for the Blues. His emotional celebration after his quarterfinal goal, when he ran straight to Tosin Adarabioyo, also took on a symbolic meaning.

The past few months have been tough for me, both on the pitch and in life. But Tosin has always been there for me and supported me. I just wanted to thank him,

Palmer said.

