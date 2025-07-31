Cold calculation: Tottenham set to pursue Bayern Munich midfielder on loan

Serious negotiations are underway regarding the deal.

Details: According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich's 30-year-old defensive midfielder and Portugal international João Palhinha could join Tottenham on a loan deal.

It's reported that Bayern have no intention of letting Palhinha leave permanently, but a one-season loan is considered a very viable option.

Palhinha joined Bayern last summer from English side Fulham. The Munich club paid €51 million for the transfer, but in his debut season, Palhinha struggled to secure a regular starting spot—he started just 10 out of 25 matches.

Reminder: Tottenham have identified a replacement for Gibbs-White. Directly from Manchester City