Cold calculation: Tottenham set to pursue Bayern Munich midfielder on loan
Spurs' midfield could get a major boost.
Serious negotiations are underway regarding the deal.
Details: According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich's 30-year-old defensive midfielder and Portugal international João Palhinha could join Tottenham on a loan deal.
It's reported that Bayern have no intention of letting Palhinha leave permanently, but a one-season loan is considered a very viable option.
Palhinha joined Bayern last summer from English side Fulham. The Munich club paid €51 million for the transfer, but in his debut season, Palhinha struggled to secure a regular starting spot—he started just 10 out of 25 matches.
