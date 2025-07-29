Tottenham identify Gibbs-White replacement. Straight from Manchester City

Amid controversy, Nottingham Forest has refused to sell Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham, instead extending his contract. Now, the Spurs are on the hunt for another player to bolster their attacking flanks, and a new candidate has already emerged.

Details: According to former scout Mick Brown, the North London club has set its sights on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who has long attracted their interest. Moreover, the Citizens are not insisting that he remains with the squad.