Tottenham identify Gibbs-White replacement. Straight from Manchester City
Amid controversy, Nottingham Forest has refused to sell Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham, instead extending his contract. Now, the Spurs are on the hunt for another player to bolster their attacking flanks, and a new candidate has already emerged.
Details: According to former scout Mick Brown, the North London club has set its sights on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who has long attracted their interest. Moreover, the Citizens are not insisting that he remains with the squad.
Quote: "Interest in Grealish has existed for a while, and now the deal might finally happen. Gibbs-White staying at Nottingham Forest is a serious blow for Spurs, but they have other options. Even if it isn't Grealish, they'll find another player, but his name is definitely on the shortlist.
He can play as an attacking midfielder in the center or out wide—a versatility that’s always valued. I’m confident he’ll leave Man City—the only question is whether they can agree on the price," Brown said in an interview with Football Insider.