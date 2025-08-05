Clubs are ready to turn to Jackson only if their main transfer targets fall through

Interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been circulating on the market for quite some time. However, not everyone sees the Senegalese forward as a primary solution to strengthen their attacking line.

Details: According to David Ornstein, some of the suitors are prepared to pursue Jackson only if their main transfer targets do not materialize. The insider cites an example of this scenario in the race between Newcastle and Manchester United for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško.

Of course, the Slovenian can only join one of these two clubs, leaving the other to seek alternatives—one of whom could be Jackson. But interest in him is not limited to the Premier League; overseas leagues are also in the mix. Ornstein does not even disclose the countries where these clubs are based.

Reminder: Stamford Bridge is in no rush to part ways with the 24-year-old Senegalese striker, especially with the club set for Champions League football next season, where squad depth will be crucial. However, the arrivals of Liam Delap and João Pedro have intensified competition up front. This puts Jackson in a vulnerable position—he risks losing his status as the main striker.