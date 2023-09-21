Chelsea will receive 500 million from an American company for the reconstruction of the stadium

Chelsea could soon receive $500 million in investment.

The London club is close to concluding an agreement with the American company Ares Management.

According to ESPN, these funds will be used for the construction of a new stadium or reconstruction of Stamford Bridge.

Earlier, Chelsea representatives held negotiations and meetings with various potential investors. This is due to the fact that the club wants to find additional funds for further development.

As for Ares Management, this company specializes in alternative investments. Former Chelsea director Mike Ford, who now works as an adviser to Ares, is set to play a big role in the negotiations.

The said 500 million should go into a special fund, which will be used either for the reconstruction of Stamford Bridge, or to help the club move to a new arena.

The funds will also go towards improving Chelsea's Cobham training ground and implementing a multi-club model.

Let us recall that since 2019, control of Chelsea was transferred to businessman Todd Boeli and Clearlake Capital. Since then, the club has spent over 1.2 billion euros on transfers.