Chelsea want to extend talent with talented defender

Chelsea are looking to extend the contract of defender Levi Colwill, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club offered a new agreement to the player. However, the Englishman has not yet accepted the offer, as he wants to get the status of a major player.

Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City are showing interest in Colville.

Colwill, 20, played for Brighton on loan last season, making 22 appearances and providing two assists.