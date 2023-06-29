Chelsea want to buy the goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine

London-based club Chelsea is showing interest in goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. Chelsea is considering the Ukrainian as a replacement for Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has moved to Al-Ahly.

Earlier reports mentioned that Inter Milan is also interested in Trubin. The transfer fee could amount to 15-20 million euros.

In the past season, the 21-year-old Trubin played 38 matches in all competitions for Shakhtar and conceded 40 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.