Main News Chelsea want to buy Spanish goalkeeper

London club Chelsea is showing interest in Brighton goalkeeper and Spanish national team player Robert Sanchez, as reported by journalist Nathan Gissing on his Twitter.

According to the source, the "Blues" could acquire the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of the London club sees Sanchez as a potential competitor for the team's main goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It is worth noting that Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy previously left Chelsea and moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for 18.5 million euros.

Sanchez, 25, is a product of the Brighton academy. He has played a total of 90 matches for the English club in all competitions, conceding 102 goals. Additionally, he kept a clean sheet in 29 matches. He has also had loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

Sanchez has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has made two appearances for the Spanish national team and kept clean sheets in both matches.

Last season, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League. Consequently, the club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
