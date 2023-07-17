RU RU
Main News Chelsea want to buy French striker

Chelsea want to buy French striker

Football news Today, 08:50
Chelsea want to buy French striker Photo: Randal Kolo Muani's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, London-based Chelsea is interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker and French international Randal Kolo Muani.

The source suggests that the English club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. However, it may be challenging to buy the player as the German club is seeking a fee of at least €100 million.

It has been previously reported that Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the French striker.

24-year-old Kolo Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from FC Nantes as a free agent. So far, he has played 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo Muani has represented the French national team since 2022. He has participated in nine matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Chelsea Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news Today, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Bayern and Manchester City may make an exchange of top players Football news Today, 09:40 Inter could buy Turkish defender Football news Today, 09:10 PSG academy talent to move to RB Leipzig Football news Today, 08:50 Chelsea want to buy French striker Football news Today, 08:10 PSV may be strengthened by the Belgian from AC Milan Football news Today, 07:30 West Ham have found a replacement for Rice, who was sold for 117 million euros Football news Today, 06:50 Manchester United make major decision on team captain Football news Today, 06:10 Juventus may buy longtime leader Sassuolo Football news Today, 05:30 Manchester United want to buy one of the leaders of Bayern Football news Today, 04:50 Chelsea announce transfer of Brazilian talent
Sport Predictions
Football 18 july 2023 The New Saints vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Zrinjski vs Urartu predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 BATE vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023