Chelsea want to buy French striker

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, London-based Chelsea is interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker and French international Randal Kolo Muani.

The source suggests that the English club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. However, it may be challenging to buy the player as the German club is seeking a fee of at least €100 million.

It has been previously reported that Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the French striker.

24-year-old Kolo Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from FC Nantes as a free agent. So far, he has played 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo Muani has represented the French national team since 2022. He has participated in nine matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.