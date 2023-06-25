Chelsea Stadium may be renamed

Germany's largest insurance company Allianz intends to obtain the right to change the name of the Chelsea Stadium in London.

As writes Daily Mail, recently insurers have agreed with the "aristocrats" about the placement of advertising on t-shirts.

Now the company also hopes to acquire the rights to change the name of the stadium.

Recall that Chelsea Arena is called Stamford Bridge, and the new name is not known yet.

It is interesting that the arena of Bayern, with which the company works for 18 years (since 2005), is named Allianz.