Football news Today, 17:15
Chelsea offer €82m for Brighton midfielder

London-based club Chelsea is not giving up on its attempts to acquire midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and the Ecuador national team, according to the Evening Standard.

According to the source, the English club has made a new transfer offer for the player. Chelsea is willing to pay €82 million for the midfielder. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. However, Bournemouth, who currently holds Caicedo's transfer rights, may reject this offer. It was previously reported that the club wants to receive the same amount that Arsenal paid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, whose transfer fee amounted to €117 million plus an additional €6 million in bonuses.

21-year-old Caicedo has been playing for Brighton since 2021. He joined the English club from Independiente del Valle in Ecuador. The transfer fee was €5 million. The midfielder has played a total of 53 matches for Brighton in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend for another year.

Caicedo has been representing the Ecuador national team since 2020. He has earned 32 caps for the Ecuadorian national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while also receiving nine yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Bournemouth Premier League England
