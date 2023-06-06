EN RU
Chelsea named two main goals for the summer transfer window

Photo: Chelsea Twitter

London Chelsea have named two main goals for the summer transfer window.

According to the tabloid Daily Mail, the Pensioners' shortlist includes midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Moises Caicedo, representing Brighton.

According to a source, the transfer of the latter is worth €90 million. Meanwhile, Davia should be paid from 45 to 60 million euros.

Over the past season Moises spent 43 games in all competitions, during which he scored one goal and assisted one goal. Lavia has similar indicators, but in 35 games.

Ponomarenko Yurij
