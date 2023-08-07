RU RU
Chelsea may buy US midfielder

Chelsea may buy US midfielder

Football news Today, 03:33
Tyler Adams Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, London-based club "Chelsea" is showing interest in midfielder Tyler Adams from "Leeds United" and the United States national team.

The "Blues" could potentially acquire the player during the summer transfer window, and the release clause in Adams' contract is set at 23 million euros.

Tyler Adams, 24, has been playing for "Leeds United" since the summer of 2022, after moving from German club "RB Leipzig". He has made 26 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Prior to his time in England, he also played for "New York Red Bulls".

Adams has represented the United States national team since 2017, with 36 caps, one goal, one assist, and six yellow cards.

Last season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings, which meant they did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
