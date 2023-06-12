Chelsea may buy one of the leaders of Inter

London-based Chelsea is showing interest in Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Italians may be willing to sell the goalkeeper due to financial issues, but they will demand a significant fee.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Onana has played 41 matches across all competitions for Inter, conceding 36 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.