Chelsea make tough decision on Romel Lukaku

Football news Today, 14:35
Photo: Instagram Romelu Lukaku/Author Unknown

London's "Chelsea" has moved Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to the youth squad, according to The Telegraph.

As per the source, the player has not communicated with the head coach of the London club, Mauricio Pochettino, since returning to London. The club's management hopes to sell the forward during the summer transfer window.

Previously, it was reported that Lukaku had agreed to a move to "Juventus," but the Turin club cannot acquire the forward at the moment as they have not yet sold Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. "Roma" is also interested in the Belgian, but the Roman club is only willing to sign the player on loan, a solution that does not satisfy "Chelsea."

Lukaku first joined "Chelsea" in the summer of 2011 from "Anderlecht." The transfer fee was €15 million. In 2014, the forward moved to "Everton" for €35 million. In the summer of 2021, he returned to "Chelsea" for €113 million. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scored 15 goals, and provided three assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played for "Inter" on loan. He played 37 matches for the Milan club, scored 14 goals, and provided seven assists.

