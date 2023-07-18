Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros

The press service of Chelsea FC has announced on their official website the injury of French defender Wesley Fofana.

The player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. As a result, he underwent surgery and has already begun his rehabilitation process. The expected recovery period for the player is at least six months.

22-year-old Fofana has been playing for Chelsea since 2022. He joined the London club from Leicester City for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. He has made a total of 20 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring two goals. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2029. Previously, he also played for Saint-Étienne.

Fofana was called up to the French national team for the first time in the summer of 2023. He played the full 90 minutes in a European Championship qualifying match against Gibraltar, which ended in a 3-0 victory for France.

It should be noted that Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League table last season, thus not securing a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.