RU RU
Main News Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros

Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros

Football news Today, 17:35
Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros Photo: Wesley Fofana

The press service of Chelsea FC has announced on their official website the injury of French defender Wesley Fofana.

The player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. As a result, he underwent surgery and has already begun his rehabilitation process. The expected recovery period for the player is at least six months.

22-year-old Fofana has been playing for Chelsea since 2022. He joined the London club from Leicester City for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. He has made a total of 20 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring two goals. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2029. Previously, he also played for Saint-Étienne.

Fofana was called up to the French national team for the first time in the summer of 2023. He played the full 90 minutes in a European Championship qualifying match against Gibraltar, which ended in a 3-0 victory for France.

It should be noted that Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League table last season, thus not securing a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:35 Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 17:25 Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could join the fight for Harry Kane Football news Today, 17:05 Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Ajax - Shakhtar - 3:0 (video review) Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:30 Shakhtar are ready to once again reduce the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter Football news Today, 16:15 Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader Football news Today, 16:00 Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m Football news Today, 15:53 Shakhtar suffered a crushing defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2023 Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Derry City vs HB Torshavn predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023