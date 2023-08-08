RU RU
Main News Chelsea lose their star signing ahead of the start of the season

Football news
Star rookie of the London “Chelsea” Christopher Nkunku will not be able to help his team at the start of the new season.

According to journalist Alex Goldber, the striker will be out of the field for several months.

Recall that Nkunku injured his knee during the pre-season training camp in a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund (1:1).

Previously, the club reported that the French striker would have time to return to action for the first round of the English Premier League against Liverpool. Now it has become known that Londoners will not be able to count on Nkunka in the coming months.

It should be noted that during the preparatory camp, the newcomer of the “aristocrats” played four matches in which he scored two goals.

Nkunku moved to the Premier League this summer from Germany's RB Leipzig.

He made 36 appearances for his last team in all competitions last season, scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists.

Nkunku's contract with Chelsea runs until June 2029. The new season in England starts next weekend.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
