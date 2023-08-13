RU RU
Football news
Chelsea in talks to sign Danish veteran goalkeeper

London-based Chelsea is showing interest in the goalkeeper of French club Nice and the Danish national team, Kasper Schmeichel, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the source, the English club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. In Chelsea's squad, the Danish goalkeeper could potentially replace Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is nearing a loan transfer to Real Madrid.

Kasper Schmeichel, 36 years old, is the son of the legendary Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. Kasper has been playing for Nice since the summer of 2022. He moved to the French club from Leicester City. The transfer fee amounted to one million euros. In total, the goalkeeper has played 46 matches for the club in all tournaments and conceded 47 goals. He has kept clean sheets in 13 matches. Previously, Schmeichel has also played for Manchester City, Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Notts County, and Leeds United.

Schmeichel has been playing for the Danish national team since 2013. He has played a total of 93 matches for the Danish national team, conceding 76 goals. He has kept clean sheets in 44 matches.

