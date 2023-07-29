Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA

London "Chelsea" and UEFA closed the issue of violations by the English club of the rules of financial fair play.

The “aristocrats” officially announced this on their website.

They announced the conclusion of a settlement agreement with UEFA.

The decision stated that the London club will pay a fixed amount of 10 million euros in fines.

“We express our gratitude to UEFA for considering this matter and appreciation for concluding it in a spirit of transparency and mutual understanding. Chelsea greatly values their relationship with UEFA and looks forward to further cooperation,” the club said in a statement.

Recall that UEFA caught the London club that Chelsea bosses did not submit full financial statements for the period from 2012 to 2019, when the club was owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. To close this issue, the “blue” had to pay a large fine, to which the bosses of “Chelsea” agreed.

Recall that last season the “aristocrats” completely failed in the domestic arena, taking 12th place in the standings.