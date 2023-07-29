RU RU
Main News Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA

Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA

Football news Today, 05:00
Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA Photo: Chelsea Twitter

London "Chelsea" and UEFA closed the issue of violations by the English club of the rules of financial fair play.

The “aristocrats” officially announced this on their website.

They announced the conclusion of a settlement agreement with UEFA.

The decision stated that the London club will pay a fixed amount of 10 million euros in fines.

“We express our gratitude to UEFA for considering this matter and appreciation for concluding it in a spirit of transparency and mutual understanding. Chelsea greatly values their relationship with UEFA and looks forward to further cooperation,” the club said in a statement.

Recall that UEFA caught the London club that Chelsea bosses did not submit full financial statements for the period from 2012 to 2019, when the club was owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. To close this issue, the “blue” had to pay a large fine, to which the bosses of “Chelsea” agreed.

Recall that last season the “aristocrats” completely failed in the domestic arena, taking 12th place in the standings.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 The Premier League club is preparing a free transfer of the Shakhtar star Football news Today, 03:00 The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father Football news Yesterday, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Yesterday, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Yesterday, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football Today Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football Today Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023