Chelsea has shown interest in acquiring two players from Napoli
Football news Today, 09:30
Photo: Napoli twitter
Chelsea is reportedly showing a strong interest in acquiring the services of two Napoli players.
According to Il Mattino, the London club's hierarchy is keen on adding winger Hvicha and midfielder Stanislav Lobotka to their squad.
While Hvicha, the talented Georgian winger, may not be their top priority for the summer transfer window, Chelsea's management is open to exploring the possibility of securing his signature.
As for Lobotka, Chelsea is actively seeking a player in his position, and the Slovakian midfielder is being considered as a serious candidate for reinforcement.
