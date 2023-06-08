"Chelsea" has identified 12 players who will not be sold in the summer

Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Pochettino has identified 12 players who will not be sold in the summer transfer window, according to Football London.

According to the source, the Argentine coach is counting on goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, defenders Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell, midfielders Enzo Fernandez, Michail Mudrik, and Noni Madueke, winger Raheem Sterling, and forward Armando Broja.

Players who are not included in this list may be sold. It is worth noting that Chelsea currently has around 40 players, so the club needs to significantly reduce the number of players.

In the current season, Chelsea finished 12th in the English Premier League and did not qualify for European competitions.