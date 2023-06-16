Chelsea get rid of experienced French midfielder

The press service of Chelsea, on their official website, has announced the departure of French midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko.

The English club has reached an agreement with the 28-year-old player for the early termination of his contract, which was valid until the summer of 2024. As a result, the Frenchman has become a free agent and will be able to join another club for free.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2017 for €40 million. He has made 43 appearances for the London club, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Since 2018, Chelsea has regularly loaned out the player, with stints at Milan, Monaco, Napoli, and again Milan.