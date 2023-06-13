Chelsea forward received four offers from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could once again move to a new team.

According to the source, four teams from Saudi Arabia are calling for him at once.

The African's contract with the London club is until June 30, 2024, and his value is estimated by the Transfermarkt portal at €7 million.

Last season, the striker played in 21 matches in all competitions and scored three goals.