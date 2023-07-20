Chelsea destroyed the opponent in the first match under the leadership of Pochettino

In his first friendly match in this off-season, London "Chelsea" played with the team of the fourth division of England "Wrexham".

The game was held in Chapel Hill (USA) and ended with a major victory of the London club with a score of 5:0.

Note that this was the first match under the leadership of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Londoners opened the scoring in the third minute of the game, and did it Jan Matsen. Before the half-time whistle, he also scored his second goal after an accurate pass from Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Blues scored their third goal in the 80th minute through Conor Gallagher, while Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell scored in the penalty shootout.

In the next friendly Chelsea will play against Brighton & Hove Albion on July 23. The meeting will also be held as part of the American tour and will start at 00:00 European time.

Recall that last season Chelsea completely failed in the national championship, finishing only on the 12th line in the standings.