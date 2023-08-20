In the 2nd round match of the English Premier League, London's "West Ham United" achieved a victory over London's "Chelsea" on their home turf. The match took place in London at the Olympic Stadium and ended with a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Early in the match, the score was opened by Naeef Agerd, assisted by James Ward-Prowse. In the middle of the first half, the score was equalized by Carni Chukwuebuka. At the beginning of the second half, the hosts were brought ahead by Michail Antonio, assisted by Ward-Prowse. In the middle of the second half, the hosts were reduced to ten men due to Agerd's red card. In injury time, the final score was set by Lucas Paqueta, who scored a penalty goal.

With four points, "West Ham United" moved up to the sixth place in the English Premier League standings. "Chelsea," with one point, dropped to 14th place.

"West Ham United" - "Chelsea" - 3:1 (1:1, 2:0)

Goals: 1:0 - 7 Agerd, 1:1 - 28 Chukwuebuka, 2:1 - 53 Antonio, 3:1 - 90, penalty Lucas Paqueta.

"West Ham United": Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Agerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse (Alvarez, 81), Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, Benrahma (Ogbonna, 69), Bowen, Antonio (Fornals, 76).

"Chelsea": Sanchez, Gusto (Berstou, 83), Thiago Silva, Disasi, Colewill, Chilwell (Kaisedo, 61), Gallagher (Madueke, 75), Fernandez, Chukwuebuka (Mudrik, 46), Sterling, Jackson.

Yellow Cards: Agerd (13), Lucas Paqueta (35), Disasi (36), Chukwuebuka (40), Emerson (45), Jackson (72).

Red Card: Agerd (67).