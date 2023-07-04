EN RU
Chelsea could buy English talent

Football news Today, 16:15
Chelsea are interested in Southampton and England Under-21 right-back Valentino Livramento, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the London club is considering the option of acquiring a 20-year-old player in the summer transfer window. “Southampton” wants to get at least 45 million euros for the player. Chelsea could buy the player and keep him at Southampton for a year on loan.

It is worth noting that Newcastle are also interested in English talent.

Livramento is a graduate of Chelsea. In the summer of 2021, he moved to Southampton. The transfer amount was six million euros. Last season, Livramento made two appearances. He made five appearances for the England youth team and gave two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Recall that last season, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League and did not qualify for European competition. Southampton finished in last, 20th place and were relegated from the Premier League. Thus, next season the club will play in the lower division - the Championship.

