Chelsea could buy Dutch defender

Football news Today, 07:00
Photo: Jeremy Frimpong's Instagram / Unknown

London-based "Chelsea" is showing interest in Dutch defender Jeremy Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Fichajes.

According to the source, the English club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Representatives from the "Blues" have already started negotiations for the player's transfer. It was previously reported that the Dutchman is also of interest to "Arsenal."

The 22-year-old Frimpong has been playing for Bayer since January 2021. He joined the German club from Scottish club "Celtic." The transfer fee was €11 million. He has played a total of 98 matches for the Leverkusen club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

From 2021 to 2022, Frimpong played for the youth national team of the Netherlands. He played a total of six matches for the Dutch team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and also received one yellow card.

It's worth noting that "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League last season. Thus, the London-based club did not secure the right to participate in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
