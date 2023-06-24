Chelsea close to signing Ecuador international

Chelsea is close to signing midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion and the Ecuadorian national team, according to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter.

According to the source, the London club will pay €81 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €12 million through bonuses. Chelsea was able to negotiate a lower price, as the initial asking price was €116 million.

In the current season, 21-year-old Caicedo has played 43 matches in all competitions for Brighton, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.