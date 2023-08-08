RU RU
Main News Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku

Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku

Football news Today, 15:03
Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku Photo: Christopher Nkunku's Instagram / Unknown

The press service of London's "Chelsea" has announced on their official website that the injured French forward Christopher Nkunku has undergone knee surgery.

It is expected that the player will not return to fitness before at least four months. Therefore, the forward may make his debut for the English club no earlier than December 2023. Nkunku sustained this injury in a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund (1-1).

Nkunku transferred to "Chelsea" in July 2023 from the German club "RB Leipzig". The English club paid €60 million for the player. Nkunku signed a contract with "Chelsea" that will be valid until the summer of 2029. While playing for "RB Leipzig," the forward participated in 172 matches in all competitions, scored 70 goals, and provided 56 assists. He previously played for "Paris Saint-Germain," participating in 78 matches, scoring 11 goals, and providing four assists.

Nkunku is a two-time winner of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons.

Since 2022, Nkunku has been playing for the French national team. He has played a total of 10 matches for the French national team, hasn't scored any goals, and has provided two assists.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Today, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news Yesterday, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news 06 aug 2023, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:27 PSV win Champions League qualification Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 15:47 Experienced Manchester City defender refuses to move to Bayern Football news Today, 15:36 PSG set price for Neymar Football news Today, 15:30 Arsenal to pay €30m for Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:27 "Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 15:15 Zinchenko's competitor at Arsenal may move to Real Sociedad Football news Today, 15:08 Tottenham have announced the transfer of a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 15:03 Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku Football news Today, 14:54 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender for €40m
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023