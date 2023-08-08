Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku

The press service of London's "Chelsea" has announced on their official website that the injured French forward Christopher Nkunku has undergone knee surgery.

It is expected that the player will not return to fitness before at least four months. Therefore, the forward may make his debut for the English club no earlier than December 2023. Nkunku sustained this injury in a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund (1-1).

Nkunku transferred to "Chelsea" in July 2023 from the German club "RB Leipzig". The English club paid €60 million for the player. Nkunku signed a contract with "Chelsea" that will be valid until the summer of 2029. While playing for "RB Leipzig," the forward participated in 172 matches in all competitions, scored 70 goals, and provided 56 assists. He previously played for "Paris Saint-Germain," participating in 78 matches, scoring 11 goals, and providing four assists.

Nkunku is a two-time winner of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons.

Since 2022, Nkunku has been playing for the French national team. He has played a total of 10 matches for the French national team, hasn't scored any goals, and has provided two assists.