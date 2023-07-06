EN RU
Chelsea announce departure of club legend

Football news Today, 11:50
Chelsea announce departure of club legend Photo: Instagram Cesar Azpilicueta / Author unknown

Chelsea Football Club's press office announced on their official website the departure of 33-year-old Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

"Cesar Azpilicueta has decided that the time has come to leave Chelsea. We congratulate him on all he has achieved. He will forever remain a Chelsea legend," the club's statement said.

Azpilicueta has been playing for Chelsea since 2012, joining the English club from Marseille. The transfer fee was €8.8 million. He has played a total of 508 matches for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists. Prior to Chelsea, he also played for Osasuna. Azpilicueta has represented the Spanish national team since 2013, earning 44 caps, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

During his time at Chelsea, Azpilicueta won the English Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, the English League Cup once, the UEFA Champions League once, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Super Cup once, and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

It was previously reported that Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have shown interest in Azpilicueta, who has become a free agent.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
