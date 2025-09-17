Champions League. Matchday 1. September 18. Predictions from Dailysports
Here are Dailysports' predictions for tomorrow's Champions League matches:
Both teams are attack-minded, which almost guarantees a high-scoring encounter. Brugge are strong at home, but Monaco have the firepower to score more than once, despite their defensive frailties. The most likely outcome is a bet on "Total over 2.5" goals at odds of 1.69.
The hosts are confident at home and rarely fail to find the net, even against top clubs. Bayer are inconsistent away from home and often allow their opponents to score twice. I expect Copenhagen to score at least once in this clash. The recommended bet here is "Copenhagen over 1.0" goals at odds of 1.65.
Given the attacking potential of both sides and defensive instability at Deutsche Bank Park, an entertaining, high-scoring game is expected. The optimal bet here is "Total over 3.0" goals at odds of 1.77.
Both teams play vibrant attacking football, and despite Napoli's defensive issues, their offensive potential is high. City are almost flawless at the Etihad, but ruling out a goal from the visitors would be a mistake. The best bet is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.76.
The gap in class between these teams is enormous, so I predict a comfortable win for Sporting. The Portuguese side should have no trouble finding the net several times, while it's doubtful Kairat will reply. In this case, the best bet is Sporting to win with a -2.5 Asian handicap at odds of 1.85.
Newcastle have yet to hit their stride this season and look unconvincing: the team struggles to score and have only managed one win. Meanwhile, Barcelona have started confidently despite missing several key players and remain clear favourites. Historically, head-to-head meetings also favour the Catalans, so an assured win for Barcelona is expected. My pick for this match is Barcelona to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.68.
Reminder: Champions League 2025/26: group stage schedule