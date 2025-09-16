Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 18, 2025, the opening round of the UEFA Champions League group stage brings us a thrilling clash between Brugge and Monaco. Kick-off is set for 18:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a betting option focused on team goal productivity in this matchup.

Brugge

Brugge missed out on the domestic title last season, but kicked off the new campaign in style by lifting the Supercup after defeating Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The team sailed through Champions League qualification, dispatching formidable opponents: first Salzburg with a 4-2 aggregate, then crushing Rangers 9-1 over two legs. However, the momentum didn't fully carry into the league, as Brugge drew 1-1 with Gent and suffered an away defeat to La Louvière. As it stands, Brugge sits fifth in the league table, trailing Royale Union by seven points.

Last season, Brugge reached the Champions League playoffs after finishing 24th in the group stage rankings. They edged out Atalanta in the round of 32, but were knocked out by Aston Villa in the round of 16.

Their home form remains impressive—Brugge are unbeaten in their last five official matches on home turf. The last time Brugge hosted Monaco was in the 2018 Champions League group stage, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Monaco

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning another Champions League spot. In last year’s group stage, they secured 13 points and finished 17th overall, but were narrowly eliminated by Benfica in the playoff round, losing 4-3 on aggregate.

This season, Monaco has made a solid start in the French league: three wins in four matches, with their only loss coming away to Lille. Currently, Monaco holds third place with nine points.

In head-to-head encounters with Brugge, the sides have met four times: two wins for Brugge, one for Monaco, and one draw. Notably, two of these clashes took place in 2018, while the other two date back to 1988.

Probable lineups

Brugge: Mignolet, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer, Onyedika, Stankovic, Forbes, Vanaken, Tzolis, Trezoldi.

Mignolet, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer, Onyedika, Stankovic, Forbes, Vanaken, Tzolis, Trezoldi. Monaco: Kohn, Caio Henrique, Matsima, Dier, Teze, Minamino, Camara, Zakaria, Akliouche, Biret, Balogun.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Brugge have won 6 of their last 7 home matches.

Brugge are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 games.

Monaco have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

8 of Monaco’s last 9 matches have featured over 2 goals.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Monaco’s last 8 matches.

Brugge vs Monaco match prediction

Brugge come into this clash in excellent form, particularly at home where they have shown consistency and confidence. Their performances last season and in this year’s Champions League qualifiers have been impressive. Monaco, meanwhile, has started the season brightly, playing open, attacking football that tends to produce goals at both ends. Expect an entertaining encounter with plenty of chances, as both sides are capable of creating and converting opportunities. My tip for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.64.