Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League, Ismaily and Zamalek are set for a thrilling clash. The match will take place in Alexandria on Thursday, September 18. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this match.

Match preview

Ismaily is a club rich in tradition, and despite recent challenges, remains a vital part of Egyptian football. The team is renowned for its passion and fervent fan support: home matches are always played in a fiery atmosphere.

This season, Ismaily is striving to find the right balance between attacking play and defensive reliability, but inconsistency remains the main issue. The defensive line appears vulnerable. Under high tempo and pressure from opponents, defenders often make positional mistakes.

Combined with a modest attacking display, this becomes a key obstacle in their fight for the top half of the table, although the club is capable of producing bright and unexpected results. They know how to create chances even against the favorites, but poor finishing often lets them down.

After six matches played, the team boasts four points and just one goal scored. Their defensive play leaves much to be desired, so the current 18th place in the standings seems a fair result.

Zamalek is one of the giants of Egyptian football and a perennial title contender. The Cairo-based team has squad depth and several individually brilliant players capable of deciding the outcome of a match single-handedly.

This season, Zamalek is set on challenging for the title and cannot afford to drop points against mid-table sides and outsiders. The Cairo club loves to dominate the pitch, creating density in midfield and actively using the wings.

Their attacking line is full of variety: quick forwards and creative midfielders allow them to orchestrate fast, intricate combinations. At the same time, Zamalek's defense is not always flawless.

At the start of the current season, the capital club took advantage of Pyramids' poor form and Al Ahly’s disastrous collapse. The "White Knights" top the league table, two points clear of their closest rival.

Match facts

Ismaily have won only one game this season.

At home, Ismaily have failed to score in three straight matches.

Zamalek have scored in each of their last seven away games.

Ismaily average 0.4 goals per home game, while Zamalek average 1.7 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

Ismaily : Gamal, Mohamed, Ammar, El-Kot, Ehab, Katkot, Farag, Abdelsamia, Samir, Traore, Abdelsalam.

: Gamal, Mohamed, Ammar, El-Kot, Ehab, Katkot, Farag, Abdelsamia, Samir, Traore, Abdelsalam. Zamalek: Sobhi, Ismail, Abdelmagid, Bentayeg, Gaber, Dunga, El-Said, Maher, Kayed, Bezerra, Dabbagh.

H2H

Zamalek have defeated Ismaily in their last two meetings.

Ismaily have not lost to Zamalek at home since 2021.

Prediction

Despite the potential impact of the home advantage for Ismaily, Zamalek look significantly stronger. Most likely, the visitors will claim all three points and retain their top spot in the standings. My pick: Zamalek to win.