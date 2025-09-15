Champions League: Matchday 1, September 16. Predictions from Dailysports

We are in for the start of a prestigious tournament.

The tournament the entire football community has been waiting for kicks off tomorrow.

Details: Tomorrow we'll witness top-tier clashes between the best teams on the European continent as the UEFA Champions League returns. In honor of this occasion, the DailySports editorial team has prepared predictions for every match on tomorrow's matchday:

Athletic Bilbao - Arsenal London:

San Mamés is notoriously one of the toughest stadiums in Europe for visiting teams, and Athletic will surely look to play aggressively from the very first minutes. However, Arsenal boasts a higher-quality squad and can exploit the spaces left by the Basques when pressing. Our bet: away win with a 0 handicap (odds 1.5).

PSV - Royal Union SG:

Both teams will be eager to get off to a winning start in this new Champions League campaign. They are fairly evenly matched, but PSV has more European experience and the advantage of home support. Our prediction: PSV to win (odds 1.8).

Benfica - Qarabag:

The Portuguese side are clear favorites—their experience and class are on another level. Benfica should attack relentlessly and control the play, though Qarabag is capable of grabbing one in reply. Still, the gap in quality is decisive: the hosts should claim all three points. Our prediction: Benfica to win and over 2.5 goals (odds 1.68).

Real Madrid - Marseille:

Real look far too strong for Marseille right now, especially as the French side often struggle badly away in the Champions League. Madrid's attacking firepower should secure a comfortable lead by halftime. Even if Marseille find the net, it will be tough to hold back the Spanish giants. Our prediction: Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap (odds 1.86).

Tottenham - Villarreal:

Both teams prefer an attacking style, and their European track records back this up. Tottenham almost always find the net at home, and Villarreal are reliable scorers on the road. With both sides facing defensive issues, this clash promises goals at both ends. Our prediction: Both teams to score - Yes (odds 1.67).

Juventus - Borussia Dortmund:

Both sides love to attack and rarely play for a narrow win, guaranteeing a thrilling encounter. Juventus will be on the front foot, while Borussia rely on their trademark quick transitions. Defensive frailties on both ends only increase the odds of a high-scoring affair. Our prediction: Both teams to score - Yes (odds 1.66).

