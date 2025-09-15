Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 16, the new UEFA Champions League season kicks off, and in one of the matches, PSV will face Royal Union SG. The match starts at 18:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this game.

PSV vs Royal Union SG: match preview

PSV clinched last season’s Eredivisie title and qualified directly for the UEFA Champions League, bypassing the qualifiers. The Dutch side have a relatively smooth start — a match against Royal Union SG, followed by encounters with Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, and Olympiacos. But tougher challenges await: Liverpool, Bayern, Newcastle, and Atletico are on the horizon. That’s why it’s crucial for PSV to start with a win and lay the foundation for a playoff run. Last season, they reached the round of 32, beating Juventus, but fell at the round of 16 to Arsenal — a very respectable result for PSV.

Royal Union SG, meanwhile, were crowned Belgian champions for the first time last season. This is their maiden league title and a long-awaited debut in the UEFA Champions League. For the club, participating in the tournament is a historic milestone, and motivation is sky-high. The Belgians have started the new season in dominant fashion: after seven league rounds, they remain unbeaten with five wins and two draws. They top the Jupiler Pro League table with 17 points, holding a three-point lead over their closest rival.

Match facts and head-to-heads

PSV have lost just one of their last ten matches, winning nine of them.

Royal Union SG are unbeaten in seven straight fixtures: five wins and two draws.

Royal Union SG have kept four consecutive clean sheets.

This is the Belgian side’s debut in the UEFA Champions League.

The teams have faced each other only once before — in a July friendly, which PSV won 1-0.

Probable line-ups

PSV: Kovar; Syldilla, Schouten, Flamingo, Dest; Veerman, Saibari; Perisic, Til, van Bommel; Pepi

Royal Union SG: Zagostryenye; Sykes, Mac Allister, Leysen; Halaïli, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang; David; Rodriguez, El Hadj

Prediction

It’s clear both teams will be eager to make a statement in the new Champions League campaign. The sides are fairly evenly matched, but PSV have more European experience and the added advantage of home turf. My prediction: PSV to win at odds of 1.8.