RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions PSV vs Royal Union SG: will anyone kick off the Champions League with a win?

PSV vs Royal Union SG: will anyone kick off the Champions League with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Getty Images
PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven Schedule PSV Eindhoven News PSV Eindhoven Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
16 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Union Saint-Gilloise
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise Schedule Union Saint-Gilloise News Union Saint-Gilloise Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, September 16, the new UEFA Champions League season kicks off, and in one of the matches, PSV will face Royal Union SG. The match starts at 18:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this game.

PSV vs Royal Union SG: match preview

PSV clinched last season’s Eredivisie title and qualified directly for the UEFA Champions League, bypassing the qualifiers. The Dutch side have a relatively smooth start — a match against Royal Union SG, followed by encounters with Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, and Olympiacos. But tougher challenges await: Liverpool, Bayern, Newcastle, and Atletico are on the horizon. That’s why it’s crucial for PSV to start with a win and lay the foundation for a playoff run. Last season, they reached the round of 32, beating Juventus, but fell at the round of 16 to Arsenal — a very respectable result for PSV.

Royal Union SG, meanwhile, were crowned Belgian champions for the first time last season. This is their maiden league title and a long-awaited debut in the UEFA Champions League. For the club, participating in the tournament is a historic milestone, and motivation is sky-high. The Belgians have started the new season in dominant fashion: after seven league rounds, they remain unbeaten with five wins and two draws. They top the Jupiler Pro League table with 17 points, holding a three-point lead over their closest rival.

Match facts and head-to-heads

  • PSV have lost just one of their last ten matches, winning nine of them.
  • Royal Union SG are unbeaten in seven straight fixtures: five wins and two draws.
  • Royal Union SG have kept four consecutive clean sheets.
  • This is the Belgian side’s debut in the UEFA Champions League.
  • The teams have faced each other only once before — in a July friendly, which PSV won 1-0.

Probable line-ups

  • PSV: Kovar; Syldilla, Schouten, Flamingo, Dest; Veerman, Saibari; Perisic, Til, van Bommel; Pepi
  • Royal Union SG: Zagostryenye; Sykes, Mac Allister, Leysen; Halaïli, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang; David; Rodriguez, El Hadj

Prediction

It’s clear both teams will be eager to make a statement in the new Champions League campaign. The sides are fairly evenly matched, but PSV have more European experience and the added advantage of home turf. My prediction: PSV to win at odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025 Como Odds: 1.68 Genoa Recommended Mostbet
vs prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 22:00 Brazil vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - September 16, 2025 Odds: 1.9 Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.85 Sanfrecce Hiroshima Bet now 1xBet
Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 06:00 Machida vs Seoul: can the hosts kick off their AFC Champions League campaign with a win? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.8 FC Seoul Recommended Mostbet
Gangwon FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 06:00 Gangwon vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Gangwon FC Odds: 1.65 Shanghai Shenhua Bet now 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:00 Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.8 Tractor Bet now 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.5 Arsenal Recommended Melbet
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 PSV - Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 2.1 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 September 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.89 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Durban City vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Durban City vs. Sivelele: Who will break their winless streak? Durban City Odds: 1.46 Siwelele Recommended Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 September 2025 Chippa United Odds: 1.55 Orbit College Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores