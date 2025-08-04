RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle

Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle

A coveted player for Premier League heavyweights.
Football news Today, 16:11
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mark Gehee celebrates after winning the FA Cup Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The defender's decision remains unknown for now.

Details: According to Times Sport, 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi has attracted serious interest from two Premier League powerhouses—Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Reports indicate that Newcastle are showing more initiative, but neither club is prepared to pay more than £40 million for the defender. Crystal Palace, however, are holding out for at least £50 million.

At this stage, the Magpies’ representatives are in contact with the player’s camp, while Liverpool have so far limited themselves to an official transfer inquiry.

Last season, Guéhi made 44 appearances for Palace, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. His contract with the club runs until 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €45 million.

Reminder: Arsenal will not be able to sign Eze this summer. Here’s why

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:37 Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal Football news Today, 17:35 Son to Leave Tottenham: LAFC Set to Pay Millions for South Korean Star Football news Today, 17:05 San Lorenzo Livid After Copa Argentina Exit: Smaller Field, No Locker Room, No Hot Water Football news Today, 16:53 LAFC Sign Scotland International Ryan Porteous from Watford Football news Today, 16:51 Marketing, sales, money: Atlético Madrid sees major surge in club merchandise sales Football news Today, 16:50 Nelson Deossa Joins Real Betis in Style as Club Highlights His Humble Roots Football news Today, 16:47 Atlanta United Sign Colombian Midfielder Steven Alzate Through 2030 Football news Today, 16:43 Olympiacos Tables Seven Million Bid for Zenon as Boca Ponders Sale Football news Today, 16:30 Gallardo Praises River's Win: “We’re on the Right Track” Football news Today, 16:11 Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Football Today Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores