Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle

Details: According to Times Sport, 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi has attracted serious interest from two Premier League powerhouses—Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Reports indicate that Newcastle are showing more initiative, but neither club is prepared to pay more than £40 million for the defender. Crystal Palace, however, are holding out for at least £50 million.

At this stage, the Magpies’ representatives are in contact with the player’s camp, while Liverpool have so far limited themselves to an official transfer inquiry.

Last season, Guéhi made 44 appearances for Palace, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. His contract with the club runs until 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €45 million.

