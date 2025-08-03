RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Columbus Crew vs Club León prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Columbus Crew vs Club León prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Columbus Crew vs Leon prediction Photo: https://x.com/ColumbusCrew/Author unknownn
Columbus Crew
05 aug 2025, 19:30
- : -
International,
Leon
Review Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63
On August 6, 2025, the third round of the Leagues Cup brings a decisive clash as Columbus Crew face off against Club León, with a playoff berth on the line. Let’s break down the goal-scoring potential of both teams in this anticipated showdown.

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew enter this tournament as the reigning Leagues Cup champions, hungry to defend their crown. Their campaign started on a shaky note: after taking a 2-0 lead against Toluca in their opener, the Crew let the advantage slip, finishing 2-2 before falling short in the penalty shootout. In the second game, however, they came out with renewed focus—blitzing Puebla with three first-half goals and ultimately cruising to a 3-1 victory. With four points, Columbus currently sit fourth in their group, keeping their quarter-final hopes very much alive.

In MLS play, the Crew have been a force, sitting fourth after 25 rounds. Still, recent form has dipped slightly—across their last five matches (including Leagues Cup), they’ve managed just two wins, with one draw and two defeats.

This upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting with Club León, and Columbus will be determined to seize the initiative, solidify their group position, and continue their quest to retain the trophy.

Club León

Club León also boasts a Leagues Cup title—but their triumph came back in 2021, when they edged Seattle Sounders 3-2 in a dramatic final. This year’s tournament, however, has been anything but smooth for the Mexican side. In their opener, León let victory slip away, drawing 1-1 with Club de Foot Montréal before losing on penalties. Their second match against New York City FC saw León concede twice early, squander a penalty, and ultimately fall 0-2. With just one point to their name, León languish in 11th place in the group and are mathematically out of quarter-final contention.

Domestic fortunes haven’t been much brighter. In the recently concluded Clausura, León reached the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Cruz Azul over two legs. The new Apertura campaign has also started inconsistently: a 0-1 defeat to Atlético San Luis, a 1-0 win over Chivas Guadalajara, and a heavy 1-4 loss to Cruz Azul. After three rounds, León sit just 16th with three points.

With no tournament pressure remaining, the Mexican side will be eager to leave a positive impression and promise to give their all—they won’t hand this match to Columbus without a fight.

Probable lineups

  • Columbus Crew: Bush, Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen, Herrera, Chambaud, Nagbe, Ibrahim, Rossi, Arfsten, Habrun.
  • Club León: Jiménez, Medina, Barreiro, Bellón, Villa, Echeverría, Ramírez, Rigoni, Rodríguez, Díaz, Ayon.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Columbus Crew have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • Columbus Crew are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 games.
  • The last 6 Columbus Crew matches have all seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Columbus Crew’s last 7 matches.
  • Columbus Crew have scored first in their last 4 matches.
  • Club León have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Club León have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Columbus Crew vs Club León match prediction

Columbus Crew approach this must-win encounter with one objective—only a victory will keep their hopes of advancing alive. They play with confidence at home and have every reason to believe in success. Club León, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from playoff contention and will play without pressure. Expect the Mexicans to go out swinging and deliver a valiant performance. With both teams likely to press for goals, this should be an open, entertaining contest. My pick for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.63.

