Arsenal won't be able to land Eze this summer. The reason is revealed

Crystal Palace's FA Cup triumph has drawn extra attention from top clubs to the Eagles' standout performers. One of the hottest names is midfielder Eberechi Eze, who has become a target for Arsenal. Now, the Gunners' chances of signing him this summer have come to light.

Details: According to Football Insider, those chances are virtually nonexistent. Crystal Palace insist that any deal must trigger the £68 million release clause—something Arsenal are unwilling to do. The Gunners had hoped to negotiate a discount with their London neighbors.

However, sources indicate that Eze himself is not looking to force a move and is happy with his current situation at the club. With European competition on the horizon, Crystal Palace have no intention of holding a fire sale and are determined to keep their squad core intact.

Reminder: The London club is already appealing UEFA's decision to drop them from the Europa League to the Conference League. The hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport is scheduled for August 11.