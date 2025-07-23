Financial expert reveals the key factor that could help Crystal Palace win their UEFA appeal

Crystal Palace are not taking UEFA's decision to demote them from the Europa League to the Conference League lying down, and the club is already preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, the Eagles may face an uphill battle in Lausanne.

Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson stated that in court, Crystal Palace will have to prove that former co-owner John Textor did not exert sufficient influence over the club. Only this could secure their return to the Europa League.