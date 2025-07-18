Crystal Palace accuses UEFA of double standards. What does Nottingham Forest have to do with it?

Crystal Palace is not accepting UEFA's decision to exclude the team from the Europa League due to a breach of the multi-ownership rule. The Eagles are determined to defend their position to the very end, raising complaints not only against the governing body but also against their Premier League rivals.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the club plans to demand that UEFA disclose all correspondence (including emails and messages) between UEFA and Nottingham Forest. The London club believes this communication could prove that double standards were applied to their rivals when it comes to the enforcement of multi-club ownership rules.

Crystal Palace’s argument is that Nottingham Forest is also in breach of the multi-ownership rule, as Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also owns Olympiacos. However, Forest was given until May 31 to resolve the issue, while Palace was only afforded until March 1.

The club claims it received just a single email from UEFA sent to a general inbox, with no reminders. Furthermore, Palace is not a member of the European Club Association (ECA), which sent its members notifications about deadline extensions.

Olympiacos is a member, and this may have contributed to UEFA's more flexible approach toward Forest. Palace also insists that John Textor never had any real influence at the club, and has now sold his stake entirely.

Reminder: Earlier, the Eagles’ fans staged a protest against the club’s exclusion from the Europa League.