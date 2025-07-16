Crystal Palace fans stage protest against team's exclusion from Europa League
UEFA recently made the decision to exclude Crystal Palace from the Europa League due to breaches of multi-ownership rules, sparking outrage among the Eagles' supporters.
Details: Yesterday, fans staged a protest outside the team's home ground. The demonstration featured banners sharply criticizing European football's governing body, including messages such as "UEFA is morally bankrupt. Reverse this decision now" and "UEFA = mafia," alongside chants filled with expletives. Club chairman Steve Parish also voiced his displeasure with the ruling.
Quote: "We have been excluded from a European competition for the most absurd technical reason. Supporters of all clubs should be outraged by this decision. Everyone knows we're not part of a multi-club structure. We don't share staff with other clubs. We've been caught by a rule that was never intended for situations like ours.
This is nonsense. We will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to make our case heard. In 15 years, I've never received a letter from UEFA. They sent a notice about the rule change to info@cpfc.co.uk. No one saw it, and they kept sending it there again and again. This was back in January," Parish said in an interview with Sky Sports.