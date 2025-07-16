Crystal Palace fans stage protest against team's exclusion from Europa League

UEFA recently made the decision to exclude Crystal Palace from the Europa League due to breaches of multi-ownership rules, sparking outrage among the Eagles' supporters.

Details: Yesterday, fans staged a protest outside the team's home ground. The demonstration featured banners sharply criticizing European football's governing body, including messages such as "UEFA is morally bankrupt. Reverse this decision now" and "UEFA = mafia," alongside chants filled with expletives. Club chairman Steve Parish also voiced his displeasure with the ruling.